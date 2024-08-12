Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.30.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.38 on Monday, reaching C$86.43. 10,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$112.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

