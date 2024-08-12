Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of PSKRF stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.