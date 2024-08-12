Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Shares of PSKRF stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
