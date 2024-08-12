PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 109.5 %

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

