PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 109.5 %
Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
