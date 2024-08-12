Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $100.29 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.3813674 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,194,689.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.