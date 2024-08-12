PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 397.9% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,174. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

