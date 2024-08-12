Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $229.55 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $229.55 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.12 or 0.04499923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,271,672 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

