QUASA Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $155,802.92 and approximately $1,465.37 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.38 or 0.99989108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189624 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,295.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

