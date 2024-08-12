QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $25,715.02 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

