Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $668.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.0 million.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.25 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Rackspace Technology

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.