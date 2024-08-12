Raymond James Boosts Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$12.00

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Payfare Stock Performance
Shares of PAY stock opened at C$7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.09 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.63.
Payfare Company Profile
