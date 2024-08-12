Raymond James Boosts Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$12.00

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Payfare Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at C$7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.09 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.63.

Get Payfare alerts:

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.