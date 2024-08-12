Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.99. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$3.17 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

