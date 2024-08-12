Raymond James Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $14.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MODG. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

MODG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 695,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

