Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – Fair Isaac is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Fair Isaac had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Fair Isaac is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.9 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $33.43 on Monday, hitting $1,718.82. 143,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,348.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,759.76.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,514 shares of company stock valued at $31,724,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

