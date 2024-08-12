Reckon Limited (RKN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Reckon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.51.
About Reckon
