Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 766,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 830,155 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

