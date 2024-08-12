Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 1,218.5% in July

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,900 shares, a growth of 1,218.5% from the July 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.6 days.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
RMGGF stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Resolute Mining
