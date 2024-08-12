Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 1,218.5% in July

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,900 shares, a growth of 1,218.5% from the July 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.6 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

