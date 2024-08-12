Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

