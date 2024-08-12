Reviewing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Swvl and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Swvl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Swvl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Swvl and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology 0.57% -3.11% 0.28%

Risk and Volatility

Swvl has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 1.82 $3.06 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $755.61 million 0.49 -$1.31 million ($0.58) -7.91

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Swvl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.