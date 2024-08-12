REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Down 71.6% in July

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.4799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $17.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.74%.

