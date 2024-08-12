RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.45. 37,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

