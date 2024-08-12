RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,756 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,171,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,659,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,019,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.20. 134,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,128. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

