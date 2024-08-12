RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,098 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. 665,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,809. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

