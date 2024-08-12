RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

BAPR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.88. 8,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.