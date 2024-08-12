RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,367.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.58. 708,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,230. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

