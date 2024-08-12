RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $13,984,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,396,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.51. 5,072,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

