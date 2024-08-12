RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,883 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,452,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,232,000.

NASDAQ:DGCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 22,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,130. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

