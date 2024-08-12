RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $52.64. 241,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

