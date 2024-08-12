RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,164.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 28.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.99. 2,313,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

