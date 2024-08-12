RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.12. 1,311,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,990. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

