RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,094 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,984,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,564,000. Stash Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,821. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

