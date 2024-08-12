RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.90. 120,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.