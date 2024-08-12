RFG Advisory LLC Invests $894,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 771,522 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,461. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $959.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

