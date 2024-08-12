RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $47.06. 11,833,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,940,968. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

