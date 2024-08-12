RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,798. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.