RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,470,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

