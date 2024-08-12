RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 16,930 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.40. 111,808 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

