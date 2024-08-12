RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,043 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 332,978 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,038,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,848,000.

VONG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 707,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,744. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

