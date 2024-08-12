RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPLV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 1,509,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,630. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
