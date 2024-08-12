RFG Advisory LLC Sells 19,631 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 103,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 58,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.