RFG Advisory LLC Sells 645 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 63,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,441. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

