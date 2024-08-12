RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $535.49. 2,202,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $462.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

