Robert W. Baird Boosts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $31.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

