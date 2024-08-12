Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

F traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 22,117,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,157,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

