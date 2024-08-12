Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 10%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,470,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 520,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Royal Helium Trading Up 40.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

