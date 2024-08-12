RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,979. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.