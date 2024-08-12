S. R. Schill & Associates Has $574,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.21. 4,808,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,504. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

