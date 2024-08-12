S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 4,747 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 6,368.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

