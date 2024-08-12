S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. 22,393,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,626,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

