Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in July

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.