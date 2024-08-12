Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in July

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

