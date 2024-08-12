Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Down 75.8% in July

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

NASDAQ SPGC traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.